Mustangs steal limelight at Supercars launch

Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard with their new Mustang.

IT'S all about the Mustang. That's the sentiment among drivers, commentators and fans as the Supercars Championship gears up for a milestone year in 2019.

The new season was launched in Melbourne on Wednesday ahead of the first race of the year at the Adelaide 500 in two week's time.

Ford's retirement of the iconic Falcon after last year's title race means Holden will have a new rival on the grid in 2019 in the Mustang.

Defending Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin is set to get his first real stint in the driver's seat of his new car at Phillip Island on Thursday but said there was a sense of excitement in the DJR Team Penske camp.

"I'm very proud of the achievement (last year) but know we have to step up and make it happen again because there are 23 other drivers who want that accolade, McLaughlin said.

"Everyone starts from zero points this year so it's all about having a crack again and I'm excited to drive the new Mustang.

"It feels great but we haven't been on track with other people yet. The timesheets will show the story and you'll know whether I'm happy or sad tomorrow."

Mark Winterbottom with his new No.18 Commodore.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said he hoped to use interest around the Mustang to continue the growth of Supercars' fanbase.

"It feels like it has taken forever but it is good to finally see the Mustang here. I know the Ford teams have been putting a lot of work into getting those cars ready," Seamer said.

"This year we need to continue expanding our reach. We can't race every weekend... but we need to do what we can to reach as many households as possible."

The 2019 Supercars Championship will begin on February 28 at the Superloop Adelaide 500.