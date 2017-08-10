Mustering an opportunity to renew your vows

Country music star and marriage celebrant Tania Kernaghan will be entertaining and renewing vows during the Clarence Valley Country Muster in October.

GOING to the muster and we're gonna get married... well that's not quite how it will pan out but at this year's Clarence Valley Country Muster you can renew your vows.

Marriage celebrant and country music star Tania Kernaghan will officiate the service on the Sunday morning of the week-long muster from October 23 to 29.

Friends for more than 20 years, Kernaghan and muster organiser Wendy Gordon came up with the idea after talking about the festival and how many couples had come along for many years.

"I've been a celebrant for five, six years," Kernaghan said.

"I don't really promote it as I'm kept pretty busy with my music and TV presenting, but we thought it would be a fun idea.

"There has never been anything like this at a country music festival as far as I know.

"Wendy tries to make her festivals a little different from others."

Kernaghan said people could sign up for the mass vow renewal as part of the Sunday's high tea morning.

"It's for folks who have been together for 50 years, five years or five months. It doesn't matter how long you have been together," she said.

"There is a serious component but the main thing is it will be done in a light-hearted, spirited way.

"It will be a tailor-made service from my part and cover just about everything, more of a commemorative occasion where I'll person- ally hand out certificates on the morning."

Kernaghan said the vow renewal was the perfect opportunity for those couples who had been together for a long time and perhaps considered it but never got around to it.

"They might have had it on their bucket list and can now take advantage of it and enjoy another happy 40 years together," she said.

"The caravan fraternity will love it - their happy hour goes 24 hours a day."

Kerhanghan said the vow- renewal event was also open to general public to join in.

She said she would also probably sing a couple of songs on the morning, mentioning a couple of obvious starters.

"I Do, I Do, I Do or Going to the Chapel maybe," she said.

"I certainly won't be singing Chad Morgan's Fatal Wedding song."