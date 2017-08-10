25°
News

Mustering an opportunity to renew your vows

Lesley Apps
| 10th Aug 2017 9:00 AM
Country music star and marriage celebrant Tania Kernaghan will be entertaining and renewing vows during the Clarence Valley Country Muster in October.
Country music star and marriage celebrant Tania Kernaghan will be entertaining and renewing vows during the Clarence Valley Country Muster in October. Shane Monopoli

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOING to the muster and we're gonna get married... well that's not quite how it will pan out but at this year's Clarence Valley Country Muster you can renew your vows.

Marriage celebrant and country music star Tania Kernaghan will officiate the service on the Sunday morning of the week-long muster from October 23 to 29.

Friends for more than 20 years, Kernaghan and muster organiser Wendy Gordon came up with the idea after talking about the festival and how many couples had come along for many years.

"I've been a celebrant for five, six years," Kernaghan said.

"I don't really promote it as I'm kept pretty busy with my music and TV presenting, but we thought it would be a fun idea.

"There has never been anything like this at a country music festival as far as I know.

"Wendy tries to make her festivals a little different from others."

Kernaghan said people could sign up for the mass vow renewal as part of the Sunday's high tea morning.

"It's for folks who have been together for 50 years, five years or five months. It doesn't matter how long you have been together," she said.

"There is a serious component but the main thing is it will be done in a light-hearted, spirited way.

"It will be a tailor-made service from my part and cover just about everything, more of a commemorative occasion where I'll person- ally hand out certificates on the morning."

Kernaghan said the vow renewal was the perfect opportunity for those couples who had been together for a long time and perhaps considered it but never got around to it.

"They might have had it on their bucket list and can now take advantage of it and enjoy another happy 40 years together," she said.

"The caravan fraternity will love it - their happy hour goes 24 hours a day."

Kerhanghan said the vow- renewal event was also open to general public to join in.

She said she would also probably sing a couple of songs on the morning, mentioning a couple of obvious starters.

"I Do, I Do, I Do or Going to the Chapel maybe," she said.

"I certainly won't be singing Chad Morgan's Fatal Wedding song."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Truckie extradited to face kidnapping, assault allegations

Truckie extradited to face kidnapping, assault allegations

Extradition went through Grafton Court on Wednesday without opposition for 50 year-old Robert Andrew Bennett.

Samuel's snap creates a buzz

PERFECT TIMING: Samuel Eleveld is a finalist in the Australian Geogrpahic under 18 Photographer of the Year.

Samuel's snap creates a buzz

New exhibition sends a serious message to Australia

REFUGE: Gallery patrons are shown in silhouette as they watch Penelope Lee and Nathalie Hartog-Gautier stand in front of their projection as part of their Imaging the Margin exhibition at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Artistic commentary on an controversial issue

Shute Shield boasts a Yamba connection

VALLEY TRIO: Jake Douglas, Jed Holloway and Conor Young for Southern Districts.

Valley rugby juniors make an impact for Southern Districts

Local Partners

Trivia to kick off Relay fundraising

THE nominations are open for next year's Grafton Relay For Life, and the organisers are ready to ask you some serious questions.

Grafton firie takes on blaze in Canada

Amba Addinsall from Eden, Matt Hagon from Grafton, Brian Lynch from Walcha and Dan Allen from Casino.

Grafton local heads to Canada to help fight wildfires

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

Who can catch the biggest snapper?

9 things to do this week

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

Plenty of great activities happening in the Valley this week

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.