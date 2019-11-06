Menu
My Chemical Romance will headline next year’s Download Festival. Pic: Supplied
My Chemical Romance will headline next year's Download Festival. Pic: Supplied
Music

My Chemical Romance to headline popular Australian festival

by Cameron Adams
6th Nov 2019 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
My Chemical Romance will headline next year's Download Festival.

The American rock band confirmed their reformation last week causing a fan meltdown - Download will be their only Australian shows.

Download will take place at Melbourne Showgrounds on Friday March 20 and Sydney's Parramatta Park on March 21.

My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way at the 2012 Big day Out. Pic: Mark Calleja
My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way at the 2012 Big day Out. Pic: Mark Calleja

Also on the Download bill will be Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Ministry, In Flames, Testament, Hands Like Houses, Carcass, In Hearts Wake, Bodyjar, Clowns, Venom Prison, Baroness, The HU, Ne Obliviscaris, SKYND, New Year's Day, Distentomb, Thornhill, RedHook, Stand Atlantic, Plini, Dregg as well as the only Australian shows for Clutch, Alestorm and Lacuna Coil.

Sales start Friday at 11am for previous years' purchasers, with a Moshtix and Ticketmaster presale starting Monday at 11pm and the general on sale beginning on Wednesday November 13 at midday via Moshtix.

Jimmy Eat World will also be playing at the festival.
Jimmy Eat World will also be playing at the festival.

General admission tickets will be $194.93, with the VIP/RIP tickets $358.05, offering VIP express entry and VIP viewing area with VIP bar, toilets, shade and seating areas.

The event is open to over 18s only.

My Chemical Romance, whose hits include Welcome to the Black Parade, I'm Not Okay (I Promise), Teenagers, Famous Last Words and Na Na Na, split up in 2013.

Fronted by Gerard Way, they announced their reunion on Halloween and their first show will be in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve.

Their last Australian tour was the 2012 Big Day Out.

