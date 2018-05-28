My first date on ‘Tinder for threesomes’

THE longer I am single, the stronger my promiscuous side gets.

With each bad date I have, I feel like my desire for an emotional connection with a lover lowers and lowers.

Maybe I have just come to that age (or realisation) where my allotment of f***s to give has significantly decreased. Maybe I'm jaded.

Whatever the reason, I feel less inclined to invest in someone emotionally at the moment. My search for a life partner has been abandoned for the time being.

But I still have other desires that need attention - sexual ones.

Surprisingly, these needs are hard to fulfil on Tinder so I downloaded the ultimate hook up app, Feeld.

I was now only searching for that one thing that most guys pretend they're not exclusively seeking but actually are - sex. And I didn't want to go through another second of awkward chitchat to get it.

ENTER FEELD

Feeld makes finding players for bedtime fun that much easier. It's the next level of online hook-up app for open-minded singles and couples ready to satisfy their sexual appetite with threesomes, kinks and new erotic adventures.

This is what I discovered from using the app to my first date.

THE PROFILE

Unlike other apps, Feeld lets you take on an alter ago so you don't have to disclose your real name. I found people on the app to be much more discreet about being there. After all, this is a place where people are seeking to fulfil their most taboo sexual fantasies. Not something you want prospective employers to be able to google.

THE PICTURE

I decided to upload just one picture of myself with my face not completely obscured.

This was also due to the awkwardness of potentially seeing someone I knew also snooping around for a good time between the sheets.

Profile pics are best anonymous. Photo: Stocksy

LISTING DESIRES

Despite most main pictures being mysterious enough, listing your sexual appetite is anything but discreet. The profile allows you to give a brief bio and encourages you to share interests just like Tinder and Bumble.

It makes the other apps look like child's play as the answers that came under the sub-header 'desires' were anything but innocent.

The amount of sexual lingo used is endless. While browsing other profiles I frequently asked 'Is this actually a thing?' - most notably when I saw a Fifty Shades of Grey-esque fetish taken too far with desire of 'Daddy dom (dominant)' listed (I shudder at the thought).

BDSM, submissive, dominant, kink, switch, wrestling, pet-play, biting, and sensory experiences were just some of the other desires listed among profiles of people identifying themselves as either queer, polysexual, pansexual, heteroflexible, bisexual or straight.

It seemed like many people shared the common urge to explore threesome or group-sex activity with MMF (male, male, female), FFM (female, female, male) and swingers making regular appearances as desires listed.

SWEET TALK

Conversation started similarly to other dating apps with a casual hello. But thankfully the whole, "What do you do?", "What are your hobbies?" type of talk was quickly shut down with chat turning sexual relatively quickly. I wasn't looking for a partner in crime; rather someone I could casually commit naughty acts with.

After a few rounds of conservation of discussing what exactly my Feeld Romeo was after, I decided to meet up with my polysexual match in a public place.

THE DATE

Dating can be the best thing in the world, or the absolute worst. Photo: iStock

Naturally, I wanted to meet my potential new lover in a public place rather than going directly to his bedroom (safety first) so we chose the normal date standard rendezvous at a bar.

I was thrilled to discover that all the normal "dating" things I hated weren't here. We knew why we were there and there was no need to "sell myself" to convince him I was fabulous and awesome enough to date.

We bypassed the usual nitty gritty date talk and went straight into an open and frank discussion about our sexual preferences. I felt that there were no prejudices and I felt as comfortable talking about my desires as I would talking about my favourite movie.

I told him I wanted to dress up in a PVC outfit and be dominant. He spoke about his desire to try group sex. He had just come out of a long-term relationship where his sexual desires (he felt) were repressed.

He had told me the app had given him the freedom to meet with like-minded people just wanting to have fun without getting into anything too serious.

He also mentioned his openness to explore being with a man although he had not ever done so previously - he was just curious.

THE END GAME

We didn't go home together that night, but we've set the date for next week. This time, no chat - it will be straight sex, no strings attached and I cannot wait.

It will be my first Feeld sex, but I can already tell it won't be my last.

This article originally appeared on Whimn and has been republished here with permission.