Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Southgate teenager Siobhan Hoy with her mum Sally. Funds raised by Dry July have helped the Leukaemia Foundation support cancer patients like Siobhan to receive invaluable services, helping her get through such a difficult time in her life.
Southgate teenager Siobhan Hoy with her mum Sally. Funds raised by Dry July have helped the Leukaemia Foundation support cancer patients like Siobhan to receive invaluable services, helping her get through such a difficult time in her life.
Life

‘My first diagnosis was really hard’

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 5:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER battling cancer not just once but twice, Southgate teenager Siobhan Hoy knows the importance of the work done by the Leukaemia Foundation, and how important their Blood Cancer co-ordinators are who provide support and information to cancer patients going through a difficult time.

This year Dry July donations topped an incredible $10 million, with more than 38,000 Aussies going dry to raise funds for those affected by cancer, with the Leukaemia Foundation one of 33 beneficiaries receiving funds to assist in helping provide services and utilities to those who have been affected by cancer.

In 2015 Siobhan was a fit and healthy 14-year-old with a few bad bruises and a couple of bloody noses, but a blood test and one phone call later when she was first diagnosed with blood cancer, her life changed completely.

"My first diagnosis was really hard. I didn't want to talk to anyone and felt so embarrassed and ashamed of my illness," the now 19-year-old said.

 

Siobhan Hoy shows off a different hairstyle during treatment.
Siobhan Hoy shows off a different hairstyle during treatment.

 

Siobhan and her family stayed at a Leukaemia Foundation patient accommodation village while she received lifesaving treatment.

"I wouldn't leave the room for anything until my mum convinced me one day to go down to see the Leukaemia Foundation support staff in the office," she said.

"I was introduced to Maryanne, a Blood Cancer Support co-ordinator that Dry July funds helped support and we just clicked straight away."

Siobhan said there was no shame in what she was telling Maryanne, and the pair would talk about all her teenage issues and she would laugh and reassure her through it all.

 

2019 Maclean Showgirl Siobhan Hoy.
2019 Maclean Showgirl Siobhan Hoy.

 

When Siobhan relapsed in 2019, she felt assured by her first experience with the Leukaemia Foundation, that she would have access to all the supportive care she needed.

"I walked in that first day and said to Maree at the front desk: 'I'm back, buddy, let's do this!'"

Maree and Siobhan's mum, Sally, also became really great friends. They would go walking and work out in the gym together. That was really important for her mum's mental health as well because being a carer is not easy.

Siobhan said she was grateful to the Leukaemia Foundation, for the family she built while staying at the village, and keeps in regular contact with Maree and Maryanne.

"They see you at your best and worst, experiencing every setback and every victory together," she said.

Siobhan is now in remission.

More Stories:

INSPIRING: Dying woman's courageous final message

Sister's leukaemia fight inspires Courtney to get UGLY

Showgirl's brave return after cancer battle

coastal views dry july leukaemia foundation siobhan hoy
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing teen’s troubled life laid bare

        Premium Content Missing teen’s troubled life laid bare

        News An inquest has heard of the troubled life of missing teenager Jasmine Morris – who police believe may have been murdered.

        BUDGET TIME: Did it deliver for the Clarence?

        Premium Content BUDGET TIME: Did it deliver for the Clarence?

        Politics There’s been much talk about what might be coming in this year’s delayed budget ...

        One month left to apply for bushfire recovery grants

        Premium Content One month left to apply for bushfire recovery grants

        News Small businesses and primary producers have less than a month to submit...

        What the NSW Budget means for you

        Premium Content What the NSW Budget means for you

        News NSW budget 2020: Your guide to state budget, what changes mean for you