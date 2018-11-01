My first Jacaranda Thursday

Our Cadet Journalist Ebony Stansfield experienced her first Jaca Thursday 2018.

IT'S safe to say, Jacaranda Thursday out-shone all my expectations.

When I waltzed onto Prince Street at 8am, thick crowds had already descented on the markets.

Purple was splashed all around: hair, dresses, paint... the Grafton community takes Jaca season seriously.

I wanted to experience at least four different Jacaranda Thursday milestones purple food, ice-cream, costume and drink.

The first port of call was Hank's Kitchen and their delectable purple desserts. There was a wide range of cakes and pastries all in a purple hue or purple cream. I chose the chocolate eclair with purple cream and a purple meringue. They also had purple bread.

Then, I realised I was under dressed. I needed to get into the Jacaranda spirit! I decided to get my hair sprayed purple. As my hair is quite dark it took a lot of hairspray to bring out the purple but in the end we got there.

As the day went on the weather got hotter and hotter and I knew it was time for Jaca ice-cream from I Scream.

It felt like every person at Jaca Thursday had tried this limited edition treat.

The ice-cream was definitely what I and my body needed with the sweet blueberry flavoured treat cooling me down completely. Yum!

I then wanted to try a purple drink and luckily there was one. The flavoured grape icy was perfect for the weather and to finish off my morning at Jaca Thursday.

There was something for everybody at the Jacaranda Festival and the community spirit for the day made it even more special.