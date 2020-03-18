Menu
Palmers Island Public School
Palmers Island Public School Adam Hourigan

My First Year

MY FIRST YEAR: Don't miss our kindy feature

Jenna Thompson
by
18th Mar 2020 2:39 PM

It's that time of the year again, where our littlest kids get to show their stuff!

To celebrate the region's kindergarten students starting their formal education, Walkley Award-winning photographer and Daily Examiner photojournalist Adam Hourigan has captured that special milestone after visiting 30 schools across the Clarence Valley.

In an exclusive sneak preview, this photo feature will go live on The Daily Examiner website from tomorrow (Thursday, March 19).

Looking for previous years?

clarence valley schools feature my first year 2020
Grafton Daily Examiner

