MY FIRST YEAR: Get your copy inside DEX today

The 12-page liftout My First Year featuring kindy photos from schools across the Clarence Valley is inside The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020.

COMMON sense prevailed this week with schools advised to remain open for those with no alternative, and parents given the choice to keep children at home where practical.

Measures to contain the spread of coronavirus have already decimated the econo­my, but schools and childcare services must remain opera­tional so parents working in essential services such as health provision, and food production and distribution can continue to do their jobs effectively.

There is a delicate balance between saving lives from the virus and inadvertently introducing other health risks from a lack of available services, and the last thing we want to sacrifice is the education of our children.

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated, "If you are a four-year-old at preschool, you don't get your year back. You only get it once."

And a child has their first year at big school only once as well.

Fortunately, the 2020 school year continued long enough for The Daily Examiner's Walkley Award-winning photographer, Adam Hourigan, to take each school's kindergar­ten class photos. The commemorative My First Year liftout has become an institution in the Clarence Valley and is published in today's The Daily Examiner (March 25).

This keepsake edition is our biggest seller of the year - for good reason. There is something magical about the beaming faces of our young school students as they begin their first year, their faces filled with hope, optimism and a sense of adventure.

Never has there been a more timely reminder to appreciate the simple joys in life.

The class who started in 2020 in particular will never be forgotten. So what a memento it will be to dig out at 18th and 21st birthday parties in the future.

And if you can't get your hands on a physical copy, you can get an exclusive sneak peek here.

If the $2.50 cover price for the hard copy in print puts too much pressure on the finances, now's the time to check out our cheaper option online. You can view My First Year in the digital print edition on our website, just as it appears in the paper.