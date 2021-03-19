MY FIRST YEAR: Grafton Public’s turn to have their say!

The first in our series of chats with our kindy students starts with Iluka, Chatsworth Island and Harwood Public School.

It's time to talk to another bunch of our beautiful kindy classes, and this time we've got kids from four schools telling you what's on their mind!

As photographer Adam Hourigan is capturing the photos of every kindergarten class in the Clarence for our annual My First Year feature, we thought we'd like to hear the voices of our newest students.

As he goes around, he's talking to two or three students from each class, and finding out what they like about school, and what they want to do in the future.And as he's found out, there's already some very strong, and very cute opinions about how it's all going.

For this video, he spoke to students from Grafton Public School.

You can see the video here:

Daily Examiner My First Year Video #4: In the fourth video of our series of speaking to Clarence Valley kindergardens, we talk to students from Grafton Public School



Keep a look at our Facebook site and our web page to see more amazing videos, and get ready to see all those smiling faces on March 29.