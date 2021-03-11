Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The first in our series of chats with our kindy students starts with Iluka, Chatsworth Island and Harwood Public School.
The first in our series of chats with our kindy students starts with Iluka, Chatsworth Island and Harwood Public School.
My First Year

MY FIRST YEAR: Our first cute video of our kindy kids

Adam Hourigan
12th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As photographer Adam Hourigan is capturing the photos of every kindergarten class in the Clarence for our annual My First Year feature, we thought we'd like to hear the voices of our newest students.

As he goes around, he's talking to two or three students from each class, and finding out what they like about school, and what they want to do in the future.

And as he's found out, there's already some very strong, and very cute opinions about how it's all going.

For our first video, he spoke to students from Iluka, Chatsworth Island and Harwood Public School.

You can see the video here:

 

Don't forget, to be ready for our full My First Year feature, exclusively online at the Daily Examiner, you need to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription by following the link below.

The Daily Examiner website will be hosted entirely under the masthead, and you'll not only get full access to all our great stories and journalism, but everything The Daily Telegraph has to offer.

Daily Telegraph SignUp

Keep a look at our Facebook site and our web page to see more amazing videos, and get ready to see all those smiling faces on March 29.

clarence my first year daily examiner my first year
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Federal Government comes to the table for airline support

        Premium Content Federal Government comes to the table for airline support

        Politics Regional airports, including Grafton, have been given a lifeline with the Australian Government’s Regional Airline Network Support extended

        ‘IT COULD HAVE BEEN NASTY’: XPT rescue details emerge

        Premium Content ‘IT COULD HAVE BEEN NASTY’: XPT rescue details emerge

        News Firefighters help clear debris and get passengers to safety after wild storm

        Tourism and Hospitality roadshow coming to the Clarence

        Premium Content Tourism and Hospitality roadshow coming to the Clarence

        Careers With the Clarence facing a shortage of hospitality workers, a Tourism and...

        Bag of drugs found on a pub cushion brings down ice dealer

        Premium Content Bag of drugs found on a pub cushion brings down ice dealer

        Crime He was found hiding under a bed and taken into custody.