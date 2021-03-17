Menu
The first in our series of chats with our kindy students starts with Iluka, Chatsworth Island and Harwood Public School.
My First Year

MY FIRST YEAR: Our next big bunch of kindy kids have their say!

Adam Hourigan
17th Mar 2021 12:28 AM | Updated: 18th Mar 2021 12:30 AM
It's time to talk to another bunch of our beautiful kindy classes, and this time we've got kids from four schools telling you what's on their mind!

As photographer Adam Hourigan is capturing the photos of every kindergarten class in the Clarence for our annual My First Year feature, we thought we'd like to hear the voices of our newest students.

As he goes around, he's talking to two or three students from each class, and finding out what they like about school, and what they want to do in the future.

And as he's found out, there's already some very strong, and very cute opinions about how it's all going.

For this video, he spoke to students from Gulmarrad Public, Pacific Valley, St Joseph's Maclean and Cowper Public.

You can see the video here:

Keep a look at our Facebook site and our web page to see more amazing videos, and get ready to see all those smiling faces on March 29.

