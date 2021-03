MY FIRST YEAR: Our next big bunch of kindy kids have their say!

The first in our series of chats with our kindy students starts with Iluka, Chatsworth Island and Harwood Public School.

The first in our series of chats with our kindy students starts with Iluka, Chatsworth Island and Harwood Public School.

It's time to talk to another bunch of our beautiful kindy classes, and this time we've got kids from four schools telling you what's on their mind!

As photographer Adam Hourigan is capturing the photos of every kindergarten class in the Clarence for our annual My First Year feature, we thought we'd like to hear the voices of our newest students.

As he goes around, he's talking to two or three students from each class, and finding out what they like about school, and what they want to do in the future.

And as he's found out, there's already some very strong, and very cute opinions about how it's all going.

For this video, he spoke to students from Gulmarrad Public, Pacific Valley, St Joseph's Maclean and Cowper Public.

You can see the video here:

Daily Examiner My First Year Kindy Video #3: In preparation for the big day, we’re asking our kindy kids what they think of school, and their plans for the future in an ongoing series. Today, we asked Gulmarrad, Pacific Valley, St Joseph's Maclean and Cowper Public what they thought

Don't forget, to be ready for our full My First Year feature, exclusively online at the Daily Examiner, you need to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription by following the link below.



The Daily Examiner website will be hosted entirely under the masthead, and you'll not only get full access to all our great stories and journalism, but everything The Daily Telegraph has to offer.



Keep a look at our Facebook site and our web page to see more amazing videos, and get ready to see all those smiling faces on March 29.