The first in our series of chats with our kindy students starts with Iluka, Chatsworth Island and Harwood Public School.
My First Year

MY FIRST YEAR: Westlawn’s turn to tell their kindy story

Adam Hourigan
22nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As photographer Adam Hourigan is capturing the photos of every kindergarten class in the Clarence for our annual My First Year feature, we thought we'd like to hear the voices of our newest students.

As he goes around, he's talking to two or three students from each class, and finding out what they like about school, and what they want to do in the future.

And as he's found out, there's already some very strong, and very cute opinions about how it's all going.

For our first video, he spoke to students from Westlawn Public School.

You can see the video here:

 

Keep a look at our Facebook site and our web page to see more amazing videos, and get ready to see all those smiling faces on March 29.

clarence my first year my first year my first year 2021 westlawn public school
