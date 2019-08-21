Menu
GOOD COOKING: Third-year commercial cookery students Quinn Naylor, Jasper Peady and Jared Martin make some sushi at My Future Fest 2019.
My Future Fest sets youth up for the workforce

TIM JARRETT
by
21st Aug 2019 12:27 AM
SHOWCASING the many career pathways for young people in the Clarence, My Future Fest has taken over Grafton Tafe.

An initiative of Tafe, ETC and the council, the expo explored the myriad ways young people could approach their career.

Quinn Naylor, Jasper Peady and Jared Martin were showing what was possible with a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery by impressing prospective students with delicious sushi.

Mr Martin said they were looking forward to new opportunities as they came to the end of their course, including the possibility of working in far-flung places such as Antarctica.

"It is one of those career paths where you can just go anywhere, everyone has got to eat,” he said.

"I am going to try and get into the Australian Antarctic Commission when I finish. Four months of the year you are down there cooking for all the scientists.”

The event also helped people with developing a resume and improving interview skills at "strength stations”.

ETC's Sally Peterson said the stations gave students an opportunity to take something practical away from the day and helped instil the importance of having a resume.

"It is not something that is normally offered at a careers expo but we developed it at the first My Future Fest event,” she said.

"As an employment agency we are finding a large percentage of people were coming to us without a resume and you can't get a job without a resume.”

