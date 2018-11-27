‘My heart is broken’: Mum reflects on tragic Townsville road accident

Dylan Donohue (right) loved pig hunting according to his mother Sonia Hermann.

"MY HEART is broken".

That's Sonia Donohue's reality after her son Dylan Donohue was tragically killed at Alligator Creek on July 29 this year in a car crash.

Dylan, who was living and working in Home Hill, left behind his three-year-old son Jay.

He was killed after the Toyota LandCruiser he was a passenger lost control at high speed and crashed on the Bruce Highway.

Ms Donohue has suffered a "mental breakdown" after her son's death on the road.

"I'm trying to stay in close contact with the mother of my grandson," she said.

"We have to tell him that his daddy is up in the sky, he's too young to understand all of that.

"His grandmother is not going real good either, it's very, very sad."

Dylan's mum said people needed to be safe on the roads because the impact of an accident could last forever.

"People go round drinking and driving … or driving V8s when they're not supposed to, they don't realise the devastation they leave behind," Ms Donohue said.

"They just think they're bulletproof."

Dylan was living Home Hill when the crash happened. He was originally from Mackay and is Ms Donohue's only child.

Now living in Winton, Ms Donohue said seeing road accidents was horrible and showed the importance of staying safe on the road.

"We went to Townsville the other day and 80km just outside of Winton there was a rollover, you just wonder how it happens," she said.

Despite her son's death, Ms Donohue will always have amazing memories of Dylan.

"He was the life of the party, his laugh always sticks in everyone's mind," she said.

"He was a real country kid, he just loved the bush, he loved his fishing and he loved his pigging.

"He did a lot in his 25 years, more than most would do in 80 years, he jammed a lot into his life."

The impact of Dylan's life on his family and friends is clear.

"Where the accident site is, there's so many flowers that people have put up there," Ms Donohue said.

"People still go and see him and have a fag with him.

"I've had to send some clothes of my son's to his mates that didn't have anything. One of his mates was doing it that bad so I asked her if she had anything of Dylan's and she said 'no', and so I sent her one of his shirts and she has it hanging up above her bedhead now."

Ms Donohue said despite it being five months after the fatal crash, it was still incredibly raw.

"My heart is broken, pieces of my heart are up there with him now and always will be," she said.

"He's definitely put a dint in everybody's lives that's for sure.

"He was larger than life."