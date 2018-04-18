Insider spills on ‘hardcore’ fight

The MKR fight gets out of hand in tonight’s episode.

A MY Kitchen Rules insider has revealed what really went on behind the scenes on the night Sonya and Hadil were "excused from the table".

In tonight's episode, viewers will see the shocking dinner table attack that Sonya and Hadil launched on rival team, Jess and Emma, which resulted in Manu telling the besties from NSW to leave.

But according to the MKR insider, what we'll see on TV is only the tip of the iceberg of what actually happened on the night.

"You don't see the worst of it," the insider told news.com.au.

"We're a 7.30pm show and it still had to be kept suitable for families. There was certainly a lot that happened that didn't make the show ... It was pretty hardcore. But there's enough shown to give everyone a flavour of what was going on."

Tensions had been simmering between Sonya and Hadil, and Jess and Emma for weeks and producers did their best to nip the problem in the bud before filming started at Kim and Suong's instant restaurant which is where the fight took place.

Jess and Emma.

"What happened on the day was that everyone was briefed about keeping their behaviour in check," the insider said.

"But as soon as they arrived, buttons started getting pushed and it just kept getting worse and the night was ready to explode really. As the night went on, the fight got bigger and bigger and the producers, along with Pete and Manu, were in consultation going, 'This is looking like it's going above and beyond what's acceptable.'"

Sonya and Hadil's extraordinary verbal attack during the dinner party eventually proved too much for Jess who stormed out, which is when Pete and Manu decided to step in.

"When one team storms out it's very clear that everyone is very uncomfortable," the insider told news.com.au.

"Threats were made and it went too far. The words that were thrown out were quite vitriolic and it was time to do something. Pete and Manu certainly wanted to get involved ... It was spiralling out of control."

The insider even suggested that producers were genuinely concerned the altercation could turn physical.

"I've worked on a lot of different reality shows and I've never seen anything quite like it," the insider said.

Sonya and Hadil unleashing on Jess and Emma.

With tensions at boiling point, Manu informed Sonya and Hadil that they were "excused from the table", an announcement that the women from NSW didn't take very well.

"They wouldn't have been expecting that to happen," the insider told news.com.au. "They were certainly strong cooks and they would have wanted to stay in the competition but it just got to the stage where the competition couldn't continue in the way it was going."

Now that we know it's Sonya and Hadil who get asked to leave, the question remains if they'll make a return to the reality show at a later date and will still be eligible to win the $250,000 prize.

"I can't let you know what happens in episodes beyond broadcast, unfortunately," the insider said when asked if we'll see the fiery duo again.

We do know that one half of the booted team reached out to MKR judge Manu Feildel on Facebook to try to apologise, but as he told the Daily Telegraph, he wasn't interested in what they had to say.

"I really don't care what their excuse was because there's no excuse for this type of behaviour," he said.

"I just hope we've sent a message to future contestants that that's not the type of contestants we want in the show. We want cooks; don't come for a catfight."

My Kitchen Rules continues on Channel Seven tonight at 7.30pm