MKR’s Sonya and Hadil break their silence

MY Kitchen Rules contestants Sonya and Hadil have broken their silence after being booted from the competition.

The besties from NSW were "excused from the table" by judge Manu Feildel in Wednesday night's episode after launching an extraordinary verbal attack on rival teams.

Viewers were shocked by Sonya and Hadil's behaviour during the episode in which they relentlessly picked on Jess and Emma, mocking their appearance and saying they didn't belong in the competition.

Last night Sonya and Hadil apologised to viewers for their harsh words but maintained they were edited to look bad by My Kitchen Rules producers.

"There is more to the 'scandal' than meets the eye, however we take full responsibility for our words that came out of our mouths and we apologise," the pair wrote on Instagram.

"Like any reality TV show, no one but the people on-set filming 10-14 hour days know exactly what goes on behind the tears, the tension, the smiles, the reactions and the words exchanged.

MKR contestants Sonya and Hadil were excused from the table. Picture: Instagram @sonyahadilau

"We will not apologise to the network who twisted, provoked and fuelled this entire situation. We do however wish to apologise to the viewers for having to witness and endure the situation which should have never been allowed to go to air.

"We wish the remaining teams in the competition the best of luck."

Sonya and Hadil have been on the receiving end of vile threats, including death threats, after Wednesday night's episode.

Jess and Emma, who copped the brunt of Sonya and Hadil's verbal attack in the episode, appeared on Sunrise yesterday and urged people not to troll their rivals.

"There is no place for bullying in any way, shape or form," Jess said on Sunrise.

"I think Australia really needs to look at that if they're so against bullying and what happened on the show, they just really need to go easy on the girls as well.

"Emma and I know first-hand what that's like to be trolled online ... we've forgiven and I think Australia needs to do the same and bullying is not acceptable."

Channel Seven has hinted that Sonya and Hadil could return to My Kitchen Rules and news.com.au understands that issue will be cleared up once and for all in this Sunday's episode.

My Kitchen Rules sisters, Jess Alvial (left) and Emma Byron. Picture: David Swift