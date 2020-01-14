‘My mummy’s dead’: Boy’s screams

FOUR children, including a newborn baby, have been left orphaned after their parents died in a horror crash on our roads.

Three of the children were badly injured and their father Eduardo Hernandes Pereira Rodrigues, 41, and mother Danielle Bileski de Mello Pimental, 37, were killed when the Brazilian family's four-wheel drive overturned on the Forrest Highway in Binningup, Western Australia on Sunday afternoon.

Three-month-old Rafael, three-year-old Anthony and six-year-old Andre remain in a stable condition at Perth Children's Hospital.

Mr Rodrigues and Ms Pimental have a 15-year-old son, Joao Miguel, who was not involved in the crash, Mr Rodrigues' parents were also injured in the crash and are believed to be in a stable condition.

Eduardo Hernandes Pereira Rodrigues, 41, and Danielle Bileski de Mello Pimental, 37. Picture: Facebook

The family had been returning to Perth from a holiday in Margaret River.

A GoFundMe page created on Monday had aimed to raise $50,000 to help with funeral expenses and travel costs for grieving family members in Brazil. More than $63,000 had been donated by Tuesday morning.

Police say the 4WD was heading north on the Forrest Highway near Binningup, just before 4pm when it rolled a number of times.

Mr Rodrigues had been driving and his wife was a rear passenger. Both died at the scene.

Tens of thousands of dollars has been raised for their funerals and family travel expenses. Picture: Facebook

The crash was witnessed by horrified friends who had spent the day out with the family, stopping at a winery, buying chocolates and having lunch.

"When I saw through the mirror, I could see the car coming, but I couldn't think it was them," Mariana Queiroz told Nine.

"Then he (Daniel Queiroz) said 'It's them, it's them'."

Mr Queiroz said six-year-old Andre was screaming "My mum's died, my mum's died".

"It's hard to listen (to) a child put their hands outside the car and (say) "Pick me up, please," he said.

Ms Queiroz added: "He's like 'Please, my mummy's dead, my mummy's dead."

Mariana and Daniel Queiroz had spent the day out with the family. Picture: Nine News

A number of comments, mostly in Portuguese, have been left by donors on the GoFundMe page.

"I'm very sorry for what happened! No one should grow up without parents, and no parent should lose their child so early," one of the hundreds of donors wrote.

"Know that the Brazilian community is here to give you all the necessary support at this very difficult and sad time."

Danielle Bileski de Mello Pimental died at the scene. Picture: Facebook

Her husband Eduardo Hernandes Pereira Rodrigues also died at the scene. Picture: Facebook

Another donor said: "This is a genuine tragedy. It breaks my heart to think these children will grown up without their parents around them. God bless."

One woman said: "May the family rest in peace. We wish the kids immense strength and love."

Police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the crash or can provide dashcam footage.

They had four children including a tiny baby. Picture: Facebook