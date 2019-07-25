Menu
Sienna Sandoz shows off the long locks she will chop off next month to raise money for cancer research.
Local Faces

'My pop was sick and I couldn't help him'

Adam Hourigan
25th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
AFTER watching her poppy lose his fight with cancer recently, seven-year-old Sienna Sandoz found a way to cope with the loss.

She decided that she'd try to help others.

"I am cutting my hair for kids with cancer because my pop was sick with cancer and I couldn't help him," she wrote in a letter to The Daily Examiner.

 

Sienna Sandoz's letter to explain why she is cutting off her long hair.
"I am making my hair into a wig for kids with cancer to help them feel better."

Sienna's mother Brooke Sandoz said the idea for the cut came from television, and Sienna had been fundraising since early May.

"She set a goal of $500, and said even if I get $100 it'll be worth it," Ms Sandoz said.

"And within the first month she's already raised $500. She's done really well."

"A local family daycare has gotten behind her and Jagged Edge hairdressers are going to cut her hair for nothing, and they've put up a donation tin."

The cut will happen on the afternoon of Friday August 2, and Ms Sandoz said she was looking forward to having the required 35cm of hair cut off.

"Her hair is just past her bottom. It's been trimmed, but never cut like this," Ms Sandoz said.

"She's getting really excited, and said she can't wait to be finally able to help someone."

To donate to the cause, people can either donate into the tin at Jagged Edge hairdressers, or go to the Hair with Heart page https://hairwithheart.everydayhero.com/au/sienna-s-hair-with-heart-1

 

