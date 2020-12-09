My porn hell: NRL star reveals X-rated video pain

Kurt Capewell has opened up about his embarrassment of appearing in an X-rated porn video. Picture: Grant Trouville/NRL Photos

State of Origin star Kurt Capewell has been caught in a porn sex tape scandal that was filmed while he was a young prospect starting out in rugby league.

The 27-year-old Penrith Panthers player notified police and reported it to the NRL integrity unit last year when an individual tried to sell the images of him in a sexual act with another man.

"I've lived with this for years," Capewell told The Daily Telegraph.

"I've been concerned more for my family that it could come out and the embarrassment it would cause."

Capewell and his manager approached The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday to publish his story when the seven-year-old video from porn websites and online forums went viral in recent days.

In 2013, Capewell was a 20-year-old apprentice carpenter who was playing for the Ipswich Jets.

He responded to an advertisement to earn money doing a photo shoot for a sports clothing and underwear company on the Gold Coast.

During the filming the focus changed from sportswear images to nude pics and then an adult movie.

"I was young and naïve," Capewell said.

"The organiser used inducements and extra money for being involved in the adult film. I take full responsibility for what happened."

He informed his family and the QRL Integrity Unit at that time.

"I'm really embarrassed and annoyed for getting caught up in this type of thing," Capewell said.

Kurt Capewell in the video.

Earlier this year Capewell became aware of an individual wanting to sell the images. His family notified the police and the matter was investigated but no further action was taken.

Capewell admitted he naively signed a consent form on the day without reading the full details.

"It's something I'll always regret," Capewell said.

Capewell is in a long-term relationship with a female.

"My message to young people is to be really careful when being offered money for photo shoots," Capewell said. "It's not the person I am today.

"I've had to learn the hard way. I hope others don't have to go through what I have endured."

Capewell sent the following text message to his Penrith teammates on Wednesday, which he gave The Daily Telegraph permission to publish.

"Hey boys, giving you all a heads up that there's a video going around of me from 8 years ago," he said.

Kurt Capewell played 64 games for Cronulla before signing with Penrith in 2020. Picture: Mark Evans

"Bit hard to put the full story into words but I was broke and doing some modelling, then I got talked into doing a porno. Unknown to me but it turned out they put a bloke on the other side of the wall.

"Now it's resurfacing in group chats and I wanted to let you all know so you could hear it from me and so you all know the full story.

"I'm terribly embarrassed and ashamed even though it happened when I was so young.

"It's something I've been dealing with for the past 8 years behind closed doors and I know you will all have my back and stand by me moving forward."

Capewell said the players understood his position.

"It was very hard to tell them but they were all very supportive," he said.

Kurt Capewell’s home town changed its name to ‘Kurtsville’ for the day. Picture: Facebook

The NRL integrity unit looked into the incident last year but took no action because the video was so dated.

Capewell was signed by the Brisbane Broncos as a junior before making his NRL debut with Cronulla in 2016.

The utility played 64 games with the Sharks before signing with Penrith in 2020.

Capewell etched his name into Queensland Origin folklore following his Game I heroics in Adelaide.

His hometown of Charleville, Queensland changed its name to 'Kurtsville' for a day after the mayor promised to honour the hometown hero if he played all three Origin games.

His older brother Luke played for South Sydney, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

