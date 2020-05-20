Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast and Mackay ate among the next cabs of the rank for Myer openings.
Sunshine Coast and Mackay ate among the next cabs of the rank for Myer openings.
Business

Myer will reopen more stores across country

by Cormac Pearson
20th May 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYER has today announced it will open nine more stores nationwide, with two of those in Queensland.

The Mackay and Maroochydore stores are the lucky two that will resume retail this Friday as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

These two stores add to the three current open Brisbane Myer stores in Carindale, Chermside, and North Lakes, as well as the Townsville and Toowoomba stores.

Three stores in NSW, two in WA and one in SA and the ACT make up the other seven stores reopening.

Myer has a strict cleanliness policy in place that abides by the continuing social distancing rules including increased cleaning of stores, card payment only and hand sanitiser stations.

Beauty appointments, intimate apparel fittings, suit fittings and shoe fittings all remain suspended.

Originally published as Myer reopen two more Queensland stores

business editors picks myer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wandering wildlife will have a hard time hitching

        premium_icon Wandering wildlife will have a hard time hitching

        News RMS details the work put in to stop animals dodging traffic on new highway

        LADIES FIRST: Clarence clubs receive share of grants

        premium_icon LADIES FIRST: Clarence clubs receive share of grants

        Sport More than $87,000 has been distributed for new projects

        DEX FILES: A shopping mall in Grafton and bananas for Japan

        premium_icon DEX FILES: A shopping mall in Grafton and bananas for Japan

        News All this and more 50 years ago today in The Daily Examiner newspaper

        Punters face tough task at Grafton greyhound meet

        premium_icon Punters face tough task at Grafton greyhound meet

        Greyhounds Jimmy the Fox is among those with his eyes on the prize at a big race meeting...