Mynas a major issue

PESTS: Common Mynas are threatening our ecology's biodiversity.
PESTS: Common Mynas are threatening our ecology's biodiversity. @Pam Kenway 2011
by EARTH MATTERS

IN THE final Earth Matters session of the year Laura and Kevin Noble from Clarence Valley Conservation in Action (CVCIA), will be talking about Indian or Common Mynas and why they are a threat to our native biodiversity.

Their presentation will include identification, control and a review of activity in the Clarence Valley and surrounding areas.

The session will be held in the staff room at Grafton Public School, Queen St, Grafton, from 5.30-7pm on Monday, November 20.

There will be ample opportunity for questions and discussion.

Refreshments will follow.

For further information, contact Stan Mussared on 66449309.

Grafton Daily Examiner
