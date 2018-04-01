Mysterious 'mermaid-like' creature spotted on Susan Island

An anonymous river user managed to get close enough to get a full glimpse of "Clarissa the mermaid' on the banks of Susan Island in the middle of the Clarence River at Grafton in the early hours of Sunday, 1st of April, 2018.

A MERMAID has been spotted resting on the banks of Susan Island this morning, confirming reports of recent sightings of a young woman with a fish-like tail in the Clarence River.

A local river user who wished to remain anonymous managed to get close enough to get a full glimpse of the blue-haired female specimen and supplied a photograph to The Daily Examiner.

Her features were consistent with those of 'Clarissa', a mermaid who was reportedly sighted a few years ago on the back-up ferry at Lawrence.

At the time many locals, tourists and grey nomads flocked to the ferry approaches that day to witness the amazing spectacle. However, possibly because of shyness, she soon slipped back into the water and has not been seen again until now.

Early morning rowers from Grafton Rowing Club were the first to see 'a young woman with a fish-like tail playing in the river between Susan Island and the new Grafton Bridge' on Thursday morning, but were unsure of at the time what they had actually seen.

Later that morning Bill Dougherty claimed a similar sighting closer to the old bowling club. Mr Dougherty swims from his Grafton residence to Susan Island on a daily basis, and another riverside resident was adamant he'd seen Mr Dougherty actually approach the young woman to engage her in conversation on his daily swim.

Long term resident and historian Mr Greg Ryan brought to light an old legend regarding the Clarence River mermaids who provided navigation assistance to early mariners crossing the bar at Yamba and has speculated that after years of being dormant she has returned to Grafton.

