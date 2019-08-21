Mystery Box Rally on home stretch through the Valley

WAY HOME: Rally drivers in the Mystery Box Rally stop in Grafton on the home stretch of a 2500km, five day loop from Byron Bay.

IF YOU saw some weird, wacky and wonderful cars through the Clarence Valley on Wednesday afternoon, you were witnessing rally drivers taking part travelling the final stretch of the 2500km 2019 Mystery Box Rally to raise money for cancer research.

On August 17, 178 teams, just under 400 people, embarked into the unknown from Byron Bay to take part in the rally, and on Wednesday the teams were making their way from Glen Innes to the finish line.

The teams were all driving cars older than 25 years, and when they left the starting line at Byron Bay, they had no idea where they would be going.

The rally's route was a loop, starting and finishing at the same location, but all other details were only given to the teams each morning before setting off.

HOME STRETCH: Rally drivers on the 2019 Mystery Box Rally heading from Glen Innes to Byron Bay on the home stretch of their 2500km mystery loop. Mystery Box Rally

Rally spokeswoman Katherine Ferris said the mystery is meant to replicate the feeling of heading into the unknown that many people feel when on their own cancer journey.

"Serious funds have been raised for Cancer Council in 2019 with fundraising already over $1 million which is a new fundraising record for the Rally," Ms Ferris said.

For more information visit www.mysteryboxrally.com.au