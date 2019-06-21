Mystery camp found in search for Theo

POLICE have stumbled on a mysterious camp site in bushland around Byron Bay during the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez, new report claims.

But a spokeswoman for NSW Police Force said officers "haven't confirmed that at all".

She suggested Journalist Cathérine Moerkerke may have received the information from a volunteer assisting in the search.

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez. Picture: Supplied

Though, Ms Moerkerke, reporting for VTM News and HLN, states she spoke to a "source that is very close to the investigators".

"The police are said to have discovered a camp site in the forests around the bay," the translated Dutch article reads.

"A camp site the existence of which they did not yet know.

"If it is right, it is a sign that they will absolutely follow. They hope it will provide new information to possibly find Theo again. "

A search and rescue helicopter in Byron Bay as the search continues for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. The 18-year old Belgian national was last seen on May 31. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Meanwhile, the frantic search for the 18-year-old Belgian tourist continues.

Police are still at a loss to explain his baffling disappearance from Byron three weeks ago.

Tweed-Byron Police District had no positive developments to share on Friday and officers would not be interviewed by the Gold Coast Bulletin.

In a statement, the district provided some information on the ongoing search.

It now includes police divers - accompanying homicide detectives who have joined the investigation and mammoth search effort, which has also included lifesavers and the State Emergency Service (SES).

Police have been searching on and around Tallow Beach, about three kilometres southeast of Byron CBD.

Police dogs and drones were deployed to assist.

Officers were continuing to liase with Theo's family to keep them informed of the ongoing search.

Theo vanished after being asked to leave Cheeky Monkey's bar on Jonson St at Byron Bay late in the evening on May 31.

Cheeky Monkey's at Byron Bay. Theo was last seen leaving the venue about 11pm on May 31. Picture: AAP Image/Regi Varghese

Captured on CCTV leaving the bar about 11pm, Theo has not been seen or heard from since, which his family say is out of character.

Earlier this week, Tweed-Byron Commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell, remained optimistic and said officers held out hopes Theo would be found safe and well.

He was unable to rule out suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, community members again volunteered to help police in the search and met at Broken Head Caravan Park from 10am on Friday morning, reports The Northern Star.

Laurent Hayez, father of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez pleaded for assistance from the public during an appeal at Tweed Heads Police Station. Picture: AAP Image/Regi Varghese

"Although the weather is not on our side today, we will still be going ahead with the search for Theo," community search organiser Noeline Smith wrote on social media.

"Please wear hooded wet weather gear, long pants and shirt of thicker material and good, sturdy shoes or boots. Bring water and snacks for yourself.

"All volunteers must sign on before going out to search and it is imperative, that all volunteers sign off at Base Camp before leaving. This is to ensure everybody's safety."

A missing persons poster created in the search for 18-year-old Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

The disappearance of Theo has captured attention around the nation and has been reported in most major publications.

Still, police remain desperate for clues and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.