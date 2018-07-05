Couple’s mid-air love story goes viral

WHEN a woman asked a fellow plane passenger if they could switch seats so she could sit next to her boyfriend, she had no idea it would set in motion a modern day love story that could warm even the coldest of hearts.

When Rosey Blair and her boyfriend hopped on their flight home to Dallas, Texas they discovered they weren't seated together.

Fortunately another woman agreed to switch places. As she did so, Rosey joked that maybe the woman's new seat partner "would be the love of her life".

But when the woman's seat mate arrived, Rosey realised her off-handed comment may have been more accurate than she thought, and so she did what anyone would do - she started documenting the budding love story on social media.

As the two started to chat it was revealed that they had a lot of things in common, like both being personal trainers and vegetarians.

She also notes that neither of them are wearing a wedding ring - a good sign for their potential relationship.

It didn't take long for Rosey's followers to become hooked on the unfolding events, with her promising that she would track their story "all the way to baggage claim".

She also noted that both were very attractive, another sign that they were clearly meant to spend their lives together.

Things really started to heat up when the woman came back from the bathroom with her hair down, after previously having it in a ponytail, and started asking the man for fitness tips.

They then ordered a cheese board to share - which is obviously something you only do with a potential life partner right?

The couple then got to the stage where they were sharing family photos with each other.

As the pair got more serious, so did Rosey. So dedicated was she to keeping the growing number of people following the love story updated, she even paid for extra Wi-Fi.

Then a breaking development occurred - the two left for the bathroom at the SAME TIME, leaving Rosey and everyone following the story understandably freaking out about what it could mean.

They soon returned and started helping each other clean up their seating area.

As the flight continued they got more comfortable with each other.

They even started having a conversation about what they want out of life in regards to marriage and children. The man mentioned that in the past he has been too focused on his fitness to pursue relationships.

They then hit another milestone in their relationship by following each other on social media.

When the plane landed, the two went to baggage claim together, with Rosey snapping a picture of them looking very cosy.

After some detective work, Rosey's boyfriend found their Instagram accounts, which revealed that they were both single and both lived in Dallas.

"They're gonna fall in love, and get married, and have babies!" Rosey said in one of the video updates.

We hope so Rosey. We really do.