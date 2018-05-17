Mystery creature photographed in Sunshine Coast waters

A mystery creature has been photographed in Sunshine Coast waters with a number of theories as to what it is.

The series of photos were posted to Noosa Community Notice Board by Cathy Tayes this afternoon.

"Hoping someone can identify a strange fish/object in the Noosa Waters canal?" she asks.

"Does this mean do not swim in the canal?"

The mystery creature.

Some people suggested it's a shark, others a turtle, while another said it could be a stingray swimming upside down.

Another said it could have been a dugong.

"Old Nessy is back - she holidays in Noosa," was one suggestion.