Mystery spill causes delay on Grafton bridge

Fire and Rescue crews clean up a diesel spill across Grafton Bridge. Jenna Thompson

GRAFTON Fire and Rescue are working to clean up a diesel spill which has spread along the Grafton Bridge and into the entryway of the township.

It's believed the spill is approximately 1.5km long and runs from the Fitzroy Street a, Villiers Street round-a-bout, over the Grafton Bridge and onto the southern side.

"We have two fire trucks working on it; one truck on either side,” a spokesperson from Grafton Fire and Rescue said.

"We've got absorbant material which is being laid now to alleviate the oil.”

Crews were temporarily closing off one lane of traffic coming off the bridge at Fitzroy Street and cleaning the road as they go.

Meanwhile a second truck is working to clean the spillage on the Grafton Bridge.

It is not yet known what caused the incident.