Mystery surrounds "hobby shooter's" big arsenal

IN A New Year's Eve raid police seized semi-automatics, rifles and silencers from a home at Springfield Lakes.

More than 5000 rounds of ammunition were found in an esky, but some mystery surrounds how they ended up in the hands of David Waden.

When Waden, described as being a former "hobby shooter" went before an Ipswich court charged with weapons offences, the magistrate expressed concern at the serious nature of the collection, saying many of the charges carried a maximum seven-year jail term.

David John Waden, 55, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to eight charges of unlawful possession of weapons on Sunday, December 31, 2017; and not having the authority to possess ammunition.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a search of Waden's garage found cardboard boxes and an esky that held ammunition.

Sgt Caldwell said a locked metal tool box was forced open by police and inside were six rifles, a barrel, and two silencers. Five of the rifles were semi-automatics.

There was a hand gun and more than 5000 rounds of ammunition.

Two of the firearms were self-loading rifles and there was one air dart gun which was not subject of an offence at the time but was now listed as a category A weapon.

Sgt Caldwell said all guns were operable and the silencer was designed to fit a pump-action shot gun.

He said Waden formerly held a category A and B weapons licence that expired in 2002.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Waden bought the guns many years ago when he was a licensed shooter.

Mr Hans said Waden instructed the weapons were acquired before stricter licensing came in following the Port Arthur massacre, in 1996.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess questioned "how these self-loading, semi-automatic weapons... what were they doing in Mr Waden's hands?"

After further query by Ms Sturgess, Sgt Caldwell said police would need to do further investigation.

The sentencing of Waden was adjourned to next week.