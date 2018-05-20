Menu
A woman was taken to hospital in an early-morning accident shrouded in mystery.
News

Mystery surrounds midnight North Gympie highway crash

scott kovacevic
by
20th May 2018 2:02 PM

MYSTERY surrounds an early-morning accident north of Gympie which left a woman in hospital with mild hypothermia.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called by police to the incident, which happened about 1.15am this morning.

Reports indicate that the woman's car became submerged near the corner of the Bruce Highway and Kanyan Rd at Kanigan.

However, a police spokesman said there was no record of any incident in their system, and a Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesman confirmed it was the same for them.

Gympie Times

