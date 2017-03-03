Mythical and prehistoric creatures take over Valley parks

GET EXCITED: Oscar, 9, and Lachlan Passmore, 7, see Grafton's Westward Park through new eyes with the help of virtual game Magical Parks.

DINOSAURS and fairies are about to take over two Clarence Valley parks, in a move aimed at getting local children outside.

During Parks Week, which starts tomorrow, the mythical and prehistoric creatures will inhabit part of Ford Park, Yamba, and Westward Park in Grafton, through a free virtual game which can be downloaded onto any smartphone or tablet.

Clarence Valley Council parks and recreation officer Rachelle Passmore said it was the first time Magical Parks had come to Australia, and it would be great to see children out and about interacting with the virtual characters in council's open space.

"On average, children will run between 700 metres and two kilometres during a 30-60 minute session," she said.

"Combining technology with outdoor play should encourage kids to be more physically active and allow them to get exercise while in a healthy and secure environment. I've had a trial run with my children and they thought it was fantastic."

To play, participants just need to download the Magical Parks app and they will be ready to go.

WILD ENCOUNTERS: Oscar Passmore comes face-to-face with a giant kitten at Grafton's Westward Park, with the help of virtual game Magical Parks. Clair Morton

Once the app is installed, they can choose to enter Prehistoria for the dinosaur game or Augmentia for the fairy game.

The dinosaur mode will encourage players to collect dinosaur eggs in a virtual playground filled with dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes.

In the fairy game players collect kittens in a world full of unicorns, dragons and other mystical creatures, but they need to look out for the bad fairy as she will try to scare the player's kittens away.

Ms Passmore said there would be no in-game advertising and both locations would have appropriate "geofencing".

"We recommend that the device is fully charged and players wear enclosed footwear and clothes suitable for active recreation," she said.

"Adult supervision is required at all times during the game."