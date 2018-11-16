Menu
Alleged victims paid $2.6m for homes they never received.
Business

Home builder on serious fraud charges

16th Nov 2018 7:00 AM
A QUEENSLAND man who allegedly duped interstate investors out of millions of dollars to build homes that were never delivered has been charged with serious fraud.

He was charged following an investigation into the directors of Gold Coast based N1 Homes Pty Ltd, who are accused of dishonestly inducing victims to fork out $2.628 million for homes never completed.

N1 Homes administration leaves contractors out-of-pocket

Detective Superintendent Terry Lawrence says people had lost dream homes as well as money and were bitterly disappointed.

"I would encourage everyone thinking of investing their money to conduct as much research as they can before parting with their earnings," he said in a statement on Thursday.

The 50-year-old Tugun man is the third director to be charged. Two others are already before the courts.

N1 Homes Pty Ltd went into liquidation without completing any building projects after the Queensland Building and Construction Commission suspended its license in 2015.

All victims are from outside Queensland.

The man is charged with 12 counts of serious fraud and is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

