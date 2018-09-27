Menu
Slater and Gordon says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings against NAB over its sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.
Money

NAB faces class action over card insurance

27th Sep 2018 10:06 AM

A LAW firm says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings in Federal Court against NAB over the sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.

ASX-listed Slater and Gordon alleges National Australia Bank and its MLC subsidiary engaged in unconscionable conduct, contravening the 2001 ASIC act, by selling insurance to card holders who were ineligible to claim.

""In the case of the life cover, the policy was of minimal value to many customers. NAB admitted as much in the Royal Commission," Slater and Gordon class actions principal lawyer Andrew Paull said in a statement.

