Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
National Australia Bank (NAB) signage in Sydney, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
National Australia Bank (NAB) signage in Sydney, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Business

NAB services down Australia wide

by Staff writer
26th May 2018 10:26 AM

NAB customers and businesses have been left without access to bank accounts and unable to use EPTPOS machines after the bank's online services went down this morning.

Angry customers took to social media to complain about the outage, which is affecting internet and mobile banking, ATMs and EFTPOS.

NAB online banking is currently down. Picture: Supplied
NAB online banking is currently down. Picture: Supplied

Twitter user Kurt Hoffman asked: "NAB, what's happening? All ATMs and EFTPOS machines saying NAB is unavailable?"

Naresh Gupta tweeted, "This is very unfortunate ... I had this embarrassing experience when both my debit cards were declined at an EFTPOS machine. Never expect (sic) this from such a big bank."

NAB customers and businesses have expressed embarrassment and frustration over the issue when people were left unable to pay for purchases.

"This doesn't just impact @NAB customers," another Twitter user wrote. "I just had to pay for a $70 taxi ride in cash because the cabbie's pay machine is on NAB. Who even carries cash these days?"

According to reports, the NAB outage is impacting services Australia wide.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience, and said it was working on rectifying the situation as soon as possible.

It is the latest in a series of recent tech glitches. Commonwealth Bank customers seemingly had their credit histories and mortgages wiped after glitch in April, while telco Telstra has suffered a number of outages leaving customers unable to make and receive calls.

bank outage big banks editors picks eftpos nab outage

Top Stories

    50 YEARS STRONG: Redmen name club's best in history

    50 YEARS STRONG: Redmen name club's best in history

    Rugby Union GRAFTON Redmen celebrate half-century stand with rugby festival at Hay St, before anniversary celebration.

    BACK TO BASICS: Ghosts centre firing on all cylinders

    premium_icon BACK TO BASICS: Ghosts centre firing on all cylinders

    Rugby League Collett makes strong return from injury.

    Headspace opens arms to former community centre users

    premium_icon Headspace opens arms to former community centre users

    Health Community groups are welcome at Headspace HQ.

    LOCKED ON: Rebels put focus back on the field

    premium_icon LOCKED ON: Rebels put focus back on the field

    Rugby League 'STUMPY' Stevens returns home for first time this season.

    Local Partners