Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NAB cash profits slide 37pc as bank takes hit from virus
NAB cash profits slide 37pc as bank takes hit from virus
Money

NAB profits plummet due to pandemic

by Gerard Cockburn
5th Nov 2020 10:35 AM

National Australia Bank has revealed the extent of the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the major bank's cash profits sliding by 37 per cent.

Releasing its financial results for the 2020 financial year, the bank's cash earnings were $3.7 billion, a 36.6 per cent slump compared to the prior corresponding year.

NAB's annual statutory profit was $2.6 billion for the 12 months ending September 30.

NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said the operating environment within the country's banking sector remained highly volatile, noting recent rate cuts by the Reserve Bank would place downward pressure on NAB's revenue due to an expected reduction in interest income from loans.

"Our operating environment is evolving through the ongoing challenges and uncertainties associated with COVID-19," Mr McEwan said.

National Australia Bank has revealed the extent of the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Joel Carrett/ AAP
National Australia Bank has revealed the extent of the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Joel Carrett/ AAP

The head of Australia's largest business bank added that stimulus packages were supporting the economic recovery.

"While economic activity has been materially impacted, the significant stimulus for households and businesses provided in the federal budget, combined with an expected more complete reopening of domestic state borders, provide a bridge to economic recovery as support is reduced," Mr McEwan said.

The bank has issued a final dividend to shareholders of 30 cents per cent, a 64 per cent reduction compared to the prior year.

Credit impairment charges of $2.76 billion have also dragged down the bank's performance. It has also set aside $1.86 billion in provisions relating to the pandemic.

NAB's expenses rose 10.7 per cent, which is primarily related to costs associated with its operational overhaul strategy.

Originally published as NAB profits plummet due to pandemic

banking business finance money nab

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Jacaranda Best Dressed Girl Competition

        VOTE NOW: Jacaranda Best Dressed Girl Competition

        Competitions FREE online poll now open for the Midcoast Family Day Care Jacaranda Best Dressed Girl Competition. HURRY! Winners announced Jacaranda Thursday.

        VOTE NOW: Jacaranda Best Dressed Boy Competition

        VOTE NOW: Jacaranda Best Dressed Boy Competition

        Competitions FREE online poll now open for the Midcoast Family Day Care Jacaranda Best Dressed...

        Daily Catch-up: November 5, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 5, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        Clarence Way in line for multimillion-dollar upgrade

        Premium Content Clarence Way in line for multimillion-dollar upgrade

        News Sections of loose, dangerous and uneven gravel surfaces on Clarence Way will be a...