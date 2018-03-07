NAB to close in Clarence Valley town

NAB has called in police after a review uncovered inaccurate and incomplete documentation for 2300 home loans. Source:Supplied

EVERYTHING is changing in the world of banking and the Clarence Valley is not immune.

The closure of NAB Maclean will bring the number of NAB banks in the Valley to two, with Yamba and Grafton remaining open.

NAB head of retail customers regional NSW/ACT Jackie Connors said branches will play an important role in banking for years to come, but sometimes thinks have to change.

"But in some areas like Maclean our customers show a strong preference for using other branches or our mobile app, internet and phone banking," she said.

"At the moment, 81 per cent of Maclean customers do their banking in other locations."

However, for the NAB customers who do not wish to use the internet, there is still ways to bank in Maclean and Yamba.

"To ensure banking with us remains easy and convenient, Maclean customers can continue to make deposits, withdraw cash or make payments at NAB's Yamba branch, which we are investing in to improve services for our customers, or by using Bank@Post at the Maclean post office on River Street," Ms Connors said.

"While how customers use some NAB branches is changing, we still have other branches, specialist, business banking and agribanking teams in the area."

NAB Maclean will close it's doors for the last time on Thursday, May 31.