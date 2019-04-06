Nagle set to lead South Grafton Rebels reserve grade

BACK: Josh Nagle has returned to the South Grafton Rebels to lead the side's reserve grade outfit.

BACK: Josh Nagle has returned to the South Grafton Rebels to lead the side's reserve grade outfit. Matthew Elkerton

RESERVE GRADE: Boasting a wealth of experience in their roster for 2019, the South Grafton Rebels reserve grade side will look to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Bolstered by the return to the club of Josh Nagle, Rebels club president Brendan Breitnauer said the strength of the reserve grade outfit should help keep the first grade side honest with their positions.

"The boys know if they perform well there's a chance they can make that first grade side,” he said.

Nagle played first grade and reserve grade with the Ghosts, winning back-to-back Group2 reserve grade premierships in 2014-15 and then captain-coached the side to semi-finals in 2016 and the final in 2017.