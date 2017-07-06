23°
News

NAIDOC event promotes revival of Aboriginal languages

Clair Morton
| 6th Jul 2017 4:37 PM
CEREMONY: Bundjalung educator Gilbert Laurie smokes out the bad spirits to invite the good into the NAIDOC Family Fun Day at Grafton.
CEREMONY: Bundjalung educator Gilbert Laurie smokes out the bad spirits to invite the good into the NAIDOC Family Fun Day at Grafton. Clair Morton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JINGIWALLAH mulla djungun.

Bundjalung for "welcome to this country", it was the embracing sentiment behind NAIDOC at the Grafton Showgrounds today.

The family fun day bought people from all over the Clarence Valley to celebrate Aboriginal culture and languages, in line with the official theme for 2017, Our Languages Matters.

And with more than 200 native languages across Australia, there's certainly a lot to celebrate.

For Bundjalung educator Gilbert Laurie, Aboriginal languages are steeped in respect, or "garirmah".

Which is why he is so passionate about sharing it.

"I love working with anyone... sharing language with the broader community is the main thing," he said.

"I would really like to bring programs into the Clarence River and work with Local Land Councils so they can go out and share the stories, because doing this language does matter."

MC for the day, Maclean man Trevor Kapeen, agreed.

"Our people stopped talking native languages because of how they were bought up by mission managers and such, so we're bringing it back into community so people can understand what our language is," he said.

"Not just Aboriginals but the whole community."

Mr Kapeen added that NAIDOC Week was a time to be proud of all aspects of Aboriginal culture.

"The family fun day is a beautiful day, and it has been run like this for years," he said.

"Everyone and anyone is welcome to join in the activities, but for our people it is also about knowing what services are out there may assist them in going forward."

NAIDOC celebrations continue in Maclean tomorrow with the Terry Randall Memorial Reconciliation Golf Day. Teeing off from 9.30am, there are plenty of prizes to be won.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  aboriginal languages bundjalung gumbaynggirr naidoc 2017 naidoc week our languages matter yaegl

Fascinating fashions turn heads on Westlawn Day

Fascinating fashions turn heads on Westlawn Day

Charles Doggett became the star of the Black and Gold Fashions on the Field by accident on a successful start to the July Carnival

100 days of disaster: What happened after Cyclone Debbie

100 days of disaster: What happens after your town is blown to bits

Jockey's twist of fate in July Carnival opener

ON TRACK: Jockey Ronnie Stewart puts his head in front right on the line with number 2 - First Crush in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude.

Ronnie Stewart rode both feature winners but won't be back next week

What's on this July Racing Carnival

With their specially made hats, connections of the 2016 Grafton Cup winner Rednav pose with trainer Sally Taylor.

Check out what's happening on and off the track this year

Local Partners

Arts festival packed with entertainment

With more than 600 entries for the annual competition, a trip to the Clarence River Arts Festival this weekend could last a whole day.

Jacaranda to burst her 'Rachael bubble'

REACHING OUT: Rachael Noakes is running for Jacaranda Queen to help her get out of her comfort zone and meet more people in the community.

Rachael gets out of her comfort zone with Jacaranda

Singer back on the Wide Open Road

TRAVELLIN' MAN: Don't miss Mick Daley at the Pelican Playhouse on Friday night.

Pelican Playhouse to showcase Mick Daley on Friday night

GIG GUIDE: Your Clarence Valley live music setlist

The very popular Benny Black will be performing at the Clocktower Hotel after the South Grafton Cup on Sunday.

Check out what's happening in the Clarence Valley live music scene

Get ready for Westlawn Prelude day

LONG LINE: Contestants line up for the senior fashion contest of Westlawn Finance day.

A big day of black and gold fun

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

WHO was offered the role of George before Jason Alexander? How much did Jerry turn down for one more season? Here’s what you never knew about Seinfeld.

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

Buyers Take Note!

2 Robina Way, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 $ 195,000

Properties under $200,000 are few and far between in this market herein lies your opportunity to secure a bargain investment or home! Perfectly presented, the...

RARE FIND - RIVER VIEWS FROM YOUR FUTURE FRONT VERANDAH

Lot 2/719 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

Residential Land This stunning five-acre lot offers the potential for Clarence River views just ... $169,000

This stunning five-acre lot offers the potential for Clarence River views just 20 minutes from Grafton. The sense of peace and space out here is truly calming ...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE

72 McHugh Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land Often the term once in a lifetime opportunity is thrown around, however ... $385,000

Often the term once in a lifetime opportunity is thrown around, however in this instance its 100% accurate. This is the only vacant block of land located in the...

SIX RURAL ZONED BLOCKS CENTRAL TO GRAFTON - BUY BULK AND SAVE

Lots 35 - 40 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land BUY one block or buy six. Offers are welcomed prior to auction. ... AUCTION

BUY one block or buy six. Offers are welcomed prior to auction. With the largest block boasting 803.1m2 and each with frontage of either Powell st or Duke st, the...

PRICE REDUCTION (AGAIN) - DON&#39;T WAIT

22 IRONBARK TERRACE, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land With a new price, a council reserve at the back, views to ... $59,000

With a new price, a council reserve at the back, views to the north western hills and plans available from local builders this block is not expected to last...

LARGE RESIDENTIAL BLOCK READY TO BUILD!

10 Silverton Street, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ... $70,000

Consisting of approx. 1,133m2 this large residential allotment is ready for new ownership. With sellers that have set their sights elsewhere, we are looking for a...

A COMMERCIAL GEM IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN!

10 Little Bacon Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land Situated on a massive 1131m2 commercially zoned block in the centre of ... $200,000

Situated on a massive 1131m2 commercially zoned block in the centre of town is 10 Little Bacon Street, Grafton... There are so many opportunities being presented...

PRICE REDUCTION - FLOOD-FREE and UTILITIES IN PLACE - IT&#39;S TIME TO BUILD!

30 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Here at the upper end of Bimble Avenue you will find many ... $79,000

Here at the upper end of Bimble Avenue you will find many quality family homes but one thing that you won't find is a solid supply of vacant land available for...

ANOTHER PRICE REDUCTION -AT THIS PRICE IT&#39;S $26,250 PER BLOCK

Lots 9-12 New Street, Brushgrove 2460

Residential Land Whether you want to keep it as one large residential block or ... $105,000

Whether you want to keep it as one large residential block or split it up into four - this property represents a tremendous opportunity. Just a block away from the...

Priced to sell!

Lot 225 Lower Coldstream Road, Calliope 2462

Rural 0 0 $179000

Comprising of 40 alluvial acres ready to put cattle straight onto, what else can you buy that gives you this value? Although a building entitlement is not...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!