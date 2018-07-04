NAIDOC: showcasing indigenous culture

GIINAGAY JINGGIWAHLA

'Because of her, we can'. This is the theme for NAIDOC 2018. So this year during NAIDOC Week, July 8-15 we celebrate all our amazing Aboriginal women past and present and their achievements.

NAIDOC week is also an opportunity for our Aboriginal communities to showcase and share their culture with non-Aboriginal people. In the Clarence Valley we have a jam-packed calendar of celebrations as seen below.

However, have you ever wondered how it all started?

Eighty years ago on Australia Day 1938, a "day of mourning” was organised in Sydney which included a March and large gathering afterwards to protest at the mistreatment of Aboriginal people. The event was one of the first major civil rights gatherings in the world.

The day was so successful, that it was decided to make it an annual event. From 1939 to 1955 the day was held on the Sunday before Australia Day and was known as Aborigines Day. In 1955 the day was moved to the first Sunday in July. It became an opportunity to celebrate Aboriginal culture as well as maintaining that element of protest against injustices.

The name NAIDOC is an acronym for 'National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee'. This was the original nationwide committee that was set up to oversee and organise " Aborigines Day”.

Over time the day of celebration turned into a week of celebration and the acronym NAIDOC started to be used as a name for the special week.

Have a happy NAIDOC week everyone and here's hoping that you're able to attend one or more of the events to be held, to help the Aboriginal community celebrate our rich and proud culture.

Giinagay Jingglwahla ('hello' in our first nations' languages) is a weekly column written by indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley covering a variety of topics, opinions and events across first nation areas Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr.