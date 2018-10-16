'Naive' man used as money mule in online love scam

A Sunshine Coast man could face criminal charges after being used as a money mule in an online love scam, costing another man $86,000.

A Sunshine Coast man could face criminal charges after being used as a money mule in an online love scam, costing another man $86,000. Contributed

A "NAIVE" Sunshine Coast man could face criminal charges after being used as a money mule in an online love scam, costing another man $86,000.

The victim, from Victoria, had the large sum of money removed from his account by an online hacker via a scam email. It was then transferred to the account of the Coast man, who said he received the money after he was asked by an online female "friend" from the Philippines to use it.

The "friend" would place money into the account and then transfer the funds out again.

The situation has prompted Sunshine Coast police to issue a warning to residents of potential scams and to be wary of any overseas offenders trying to make contact.

"Unfortunately, warnings do not seem to have an impact on some people, who are acting stupidly and are involving themselves in criminal activity such as money laundering," officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant| Daren Edwards said.

"Victims have had enough of people being part of facilitating major fraud offences and people losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"These people are supposedly having some online love relationship when the only thing they have is a photo of somebody (male and female) they do not know with some bogus identity. They receive thousands into their account and think this is normal?

"They carry out no real checks to see where the money came from, or get the bank to check with the bank where the account was sourced from to see if there was something amiss."

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said police would explore the possibility of the Coast man being charged with criminal offences.