Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sunshine Coast man could face criminal charges after being used as a money mule in an online love scam, costing another man $86,000.
A Sunshine Coast man could face criminal charges after being used as a money mule in an online love scam, costing another man $86,000. Contributed
News

'Naive' man used as money mule in online love scam

Matty Holdsworth
by
16th Oct 2018 10:47 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "NAIVE" Sunshine Coast man could face criminal charges after being used as a money mule in an online love scam, costing another man $86,000.

The victim, from Victoria, had the large sum of money removed from his account by an online hacker via a scam email. It was then transferred to the account of the Coast man, who said he received the money after he was asked by an online female "friend" from the Philippines to use it.

The "friend" would place money into the account and then transfer the funds out again.

The situation has prompted Sunshine Coast police to issue a warning to residents of potential scams and to be wary of any overseas offenders trying to make contact.

"Unfortunately, warnings do not seem to have an impact on some people, who are acting stupidly and are involving themselves in criminal activity such as money laundering," officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant| Daren Edwards said.

"Victims have had enough of people being part of facilitating major fraud offences and people losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"These people are supposedly having some online love relationship when the only thing they have is a photo of somebody (male and female) they do not know with some bogus identity. They receive thousands into their account and think this is normal?

"They carry out no real checks to see where the money came from, or get the bank to check with the bank where the account was sourced from to see if there was something amiss."

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said police would explore the possibility of the Coast man being charged with criminal offences.

Related Items

Show More
crime editors picks fraud hacking online scam sunshine coast sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    11 of the most Instagram friendly spots

    11 of the most Instagram friendly spots

    News Are you wondering where to take the perfect holiday picture? Look no further than this list of Instagram friendly spots in the Clarence Valley.

    • 16th Oct 2018 12:05 PM
    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    Crime Man accused of Grafton schoolteacher's murder set to appear again

    Belflyer win best since Kensei's Cup triumph

    premium_icon Belflyer win best since Kensei's Cup triumph

    Horses GRAFTON racing has had its heroes, but few come close to Belflyer.

    Grafton kids come out on top in Tassie

    Grafton kids come out on top in Tassie

    Hockey SIX of the region's finest juniors take all at hockey nationals.

    Local Partners