‘Naive’ Prince Andrew’s bizarre new plan

A "naively positive" Prince Andrew is already plotting his comeback it has been claimed - but Charles wants him permanently retired.

The Duke of York this week stepped down from royal duties after pressure mounted over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

And the 59-year-old is reportedly keen to make a grand comeback after clearing his name, the Mail on Sunday reported.

After signalling he would be "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency" with their investigations, it is believed the Duke hopes he will then return to normal royal life.

A friend claimed the Duke was "naively positive" he could survive the scandal, adding: "Under the circumstances he was in good spirits."

But a source said: "I can't see that Charles would ever let it happen. And many at the Palace just want him out of the scene now - end of. It's effectively an early retirement."

The revelation comes days after Prince Andrew gave an interview to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis about his links to Epstein.

He strongly denied he had sex with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts in 2001 after going to London's Tramp nightclub, claiming he was at a Pizza Express with his daughter Princess Beatrice.

But he was widely slammed for not showing enough sympathy for the victims of Epstein, having travelled to the US to stay with the financier after he had been convicted of procuring for prostitution a girl below age 18.

The financier killed himself in jail in August ahead of a trial for sex trafficking minors.

Claims emerged over the weekend that Prince Charles interrupted his royal tour to New Zealand to have "stern words" with his younger brother.

The future king is expected to again speak with Prince Andrew following his return in the coming days.

A Buckingham Palace source told The Mirror: "Charles will demand to know how on earth this could have been allowed to happen, who was advising Andrew and why he was not consulted about his decision to go ahead with the interview."

Prince Charles is said to have always had a rocky relationship with Prince Andrew - with the latest scandal over his brother's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein making him "bloody furious".

Christopher Andersen, author of Diana's Boys, told the Daily Beast: "Charles does not want to inherit a crown that has been tarnished, scratched, and dented by a fresh round of scandals."

The Queen was this week pictured riding horses with her son the day after sacking him from royal duties.

The Queen is supporting her son, despite conceding he would have to give up his frontline royal position. Picture: Eddie Mulholland, Pool via AP

And as the fallout to the BBC Newsnight interview continues, a number of charities and other organisations have cut ties with Andrew.

In a recent bombshell, his former private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, will take over his role as chief executive at Pitch@Palace - the duke's initiative for entrepreneurs.

Prince Andrew will no longer receive his £249,000 ($A471,000) Sovereign Grant allowance because that funds expenses for his official duties, such as travel.

But he will receive his income from the Queen's private funds.

