Naked hiker’s horror death plunge. Picture: Supplied
Environment

Naked hiker’s horror death plunge

by Ellie Cambridge
25th Oct 2019 10:12 AM

A BRITISH yoga teacher fell from a Guatemalan mountain and died after taking her clothes off for a sunrise hike, an inquest heard.

Catherine Shaw, 23, was found naked near the top of a walking trail six days after being reported missing.

An inquest into her death heard she had left her hotel on March 5 to hike alone when she accidentally fell from the trail.

She had been dead from "multiple injuries" for about four to six days when she was discovered, Coroner Darren Salter said today.

The young woman from Witney, Oxfordshire, had "removed her clothes" as she made her way up the mountain, the BBC reports.

Catherine Shaw died after falling from a mountain hiking trail in Guatemala as she went to watch the sunrise while naked. Picture: Lucie Blackman Trust/PA Wire
Her dad, Tarquin, told the court she was "comfortable in her own skin" and previously went to places "where nudity was accepted".

Mr Salter said there was "no evidence of any suspicious circumstances or third part involvement" in her death.

People scouring the mountain for her found Catherine's jacket and her puppy "shivering and alone" on a volcano.

Both were discovered a short hike from the Mayachik eco-hotel, where Catherine was reported missing.

Catherine was last seen in the early hours in San Juan la Laguna in the Lake Atitlan area of the central American country, where she had been travelling with a friend.

The 23-year-old’s Instagram shows she enjoyed naked hikes regularly. Picture: Instagram / Vegan Lion
TRAGIC DEATH

A police report at the time stated Catherine was found "totally naked, face down and at first sight has visible blows to her body and lacerations on her left leg".

And a post-mortem revealed she died of traumatic head injuries.

Police sources originally said they were working on the theory she may have been murdered, but the Lucie Blackman Trust released a statement on her family's behalf at the time saying it was "conceivable" she had died from a tragic accident.

It read: "We know that Catherine had been fasting for the days leading to her disappearance and that she had been disposing of possessions, including clothing.

Catherine was found naked near the top of a walking trail six days after being reported missing in March. Picture: Supplied
"She was very much a nature lover and adored sunrises, so it seems quite conceivable that she went up the mountain to greet the sunrise, shedding clothing as she went, and due to her lack of intake of food and fluid may have passed out or fallen, causing the wounds to her body."

Friends revealed that it was normal for Catherine to set off at 5.30am to watch the sunrise and that she had been on a spiritual quest in the days before her disappearance.

Westerners who live around Lake Atitlan said San Pedro, where Catherine had been staying, was a big draw for night-life and nature.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Her dad said Catherine was ‘comfortable in her own skin’. Picture: Instagram / Vegan Lion
