Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Naked man's nudie run. Video by Aaron Boyce
Offbeat

Naked man does nudie run through CBD

Sarah Steger
by
10th Aug 2018 11:02 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM

STUNNED motorists have looked on in shock as a naked man did a nudie run on Bourbong St.

A video of the bizarre sight was taken and posted to social media this morning, quickly racking up hundreds of comments.

It is believed police were seen chasing the man on the busy main road.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman confirmed they have arrested an 18-year-old man this morning.

The man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Police initially arrested a man for similar behaviour in North Bundaberg earlier this week.

The man was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment, but left the facility this morning.

He has since returned to hospital.

breaking news editors picks naked man nudie run
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    Opinion Technology and climate change are disruptors we need to prepare for, not prop up

    • 10th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Wanted for break, enter and steal

    Crime Search for wanted man

    Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    premium_icon Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    Business Local knowledge gives winning edge to Dougherty Construction

    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    News Skate, scooter competition on the way

    • 10th Aug 2018 11:55 AM

    Local Partners