Naked pics of Kendall Jenner leaked

by The Sun
14th Sep 2018 5:25 AM

NAKED pictures of Kendall Jenner have reportedly leaked online after photos of the supermodel were stolen by hackers.

According to TMZ, the pictures appeared online after the images were taken from photographer Russell James and released without permission.

According to The Sun, the images show a naked Jenner sprinting down a beach, climbing a tree and riding a horse bareback.

There's also a photo of the Jenner "lounging naked in a pool" according to the US website.

The photoshoot was for Russell James's upcoming book Angels - and it's the first time fans have seen the model fully naked like this.

The pics went viral on Twitter after news of the leak online was reported - but the images were actually displayed at the book's launch last week in New York.

Jenner, plus Cindy Crawford, Candice Swanpoel and Gigi Hadid attended the party last week for the book, which is only printing 1000 copies.

"I started this project in 2014 and was collaborating with each and every person to find out exactly how they wanted to be portrayed, so we critiqued each shot and talked about it together," James told Vogue.

"So this (exhibition) was built on a trust between me and the model, but it was also built on this idea that we don't want to stop this beauty."

Jenner has yet to comment on the leak.

 

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

