Namatjira paintings found in Op-Shop in South Grafton

THE VALLEYS' best-kept secret is out. More than a year ago artworks by Albert Namatjira's son Ewald Namatjira and two sons-in-law, Claude Panka (Pannka) and Edwin Pareroultja, were donated to an op-shop in South Grafton.

Ursula Tunks from Mend and Make Do Crew Inc Op-Shop said someone donated the artworks early last year and they had sat in a safe ever since.

"March last year I think it was, with a whole palette of other paintings,” Ms Tunks said. "The donor pointed them out to me but said they'd had them appraised but they weren't (Albert's).”

Despite this assurance they weren't Albert Namatajira's, Ms Tunks couldn't bring herself to put them up for sale in an op-shop.

"I sincerely had no clue what to do with them,” she said.

"Having had many learning opportunities over my life time around 'rash' or 'ill-informed' decision making I opted to employ my hard-life lessons and to do nothing until the 'right' answer was apparent.

"Then when the copyright came out at the end of last year I talked to the committee and the treasurer said we could send them home to the family. I thought that is what had to happen.”

The artworks donated to the South Grafton Op-shop

In August/September last year the Namitjira Family regained the copyright over Albert Namitjira's paintings.

Ms Tunks said she was told indigenous artists didn't traditionally sign their work and it was one of the things Mr Namatjira was criticised for during his lifetime.

"He was using the European method, so he was actually showing non-Aboriginal people how brilliant Aboriginal people were,” she said.

However, two of the artworks are signed by Ewald Namatjira and Claude Panka (Pannka).

"The historical value and the value to family and the fact it can be identified because they are signed is pretty cool.”

The revelation was announced to the Clarence Valley arts community at the opening of the 2018 Plunge festival at Yamba Museum on Wednesday night.

"They are going home, they are going home!” Ms Tunks excitely told The Daily Examiner.

"We've been waiting for the Namitjira Legacy Trust to complete construction of a purpose built art storage facility and safe before sending the paintings home.

"We've requested, and received permission from, The Namitjira Family to farewell these paintings.”

The Mend & Make Do Crew and Kevin Hogan MP will host a morning tea and 'viewing' of these paintings at the Grafton Regional Gallery on May 18.

"This event is our community's opportunity to farewell the paintings. Members of our Aboriginal community will lead the farewell.”

Mr Namatjira is one of Australia's best-known artists, and best know Aboriginal painter whose landscape paintings are iconic images of the Australian outback.

His watercolour western style landscapes differed from traditional Aboriginal art, and led him and his wife to become the first Aboriginals to be granted Australian citizenship.

Namatjira's family and trust had been fighting for the copyright of his artwork for 35 years, after a public trustee sold the copyright for $8,500.

At the end of last year, the struggle ended and copyright was rightfully given back to their family.