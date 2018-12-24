Menu
Greg Redfern from Curtains, Covers and Flooring in Nambour has been left devastated after a water pipe has bust above his business and leaked through the ceiling causing thousands of dollars in damage.Staff, family and friends help clean up the mess on Sunday.Jason Bernhagen and store manager Barb Webster clear water from the floor. Warren Lynam
Newly-opened shop flooded as water pipe bursts above

Matty Holdsworth
24th Dec 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:50 AM
NAMBOUR businessman Greg Redfern was looking forward to relaxing with beers and the Big Bash after a year of hard work. Instead, he is picking up the pieces of his destroyed shopfront.

A burst water main above his Curtains, Covers and Flooring store on Price St, sent "gallons on gallons" of water cascading throughout his building.

His entire showroom was flooded with ankle-deep water, with the items inside completely saturated.

Mr Redfern was told by a neighbouring business the water was "flowing" through the set of shops.

"It has completely destroyed the showroom which we just opened, and the back area is a dam," Mr Redfern said.

"The whole showroom will have to be gutted. It's going to be a big job. A major job.

"I don't know how many gallons that is."

Mr Redfern said the showroom was "chocablock" with items, some worth thousands of dollars.

 

The pipe burst only six weeks after they moved into the former Mitre 10 store. As for the clean-up and sheer cost, he couldn't put a price on it.

"There is no more water inside, but everything is soaked to the bone," he said.

"Curtains, cards, giftware, rugs ... we are just trying to dry the stuff at the moment.

"The carpet will have to be lifted."

Mr Redfern said the roof was in danger of collapsing at any given moment, and while he had insurance, there was no short-term solution. It goes without saying the timing couldn't have been worse: now his Christmas is in jeopardy.

"I work seven days a week and some pretty long hours," he said.

"All I wanted to do was put the feet up and relax with the cricket."

    Local Partners