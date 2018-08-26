Menu
The Nambucca Roosters have won this afternoon Group 2 Rugby League reserve grade grand final 22-16 downing the Sawtell Panthers.
Sport

Nambucca Roosters claim G2 reserve grade premiership

26th Aug 2018 2:30 PM

IN one of local rugby league's gutsiest performances the Nambucca Roosters have this afternoon claimed the Group 2 reserve grade premiership.

The Roosters proved too strong for the Sawtell Panthers running out 22-16 point winners.

It caps off a massive year for the 20-man Roosters squad, which for most of the season played first grade as well as reserve grade due to a shortage of players.

Today the hard slog all season paid off with a close win over the Panthers, who were unable to grab that all important try late in the second half.

Full match report to come.

