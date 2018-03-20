Name change for new bridge?

Lawrence residents brave the rain to test out the new Sportsmans Creek bridge before its official opening on Monday

SHOULD we rename the Sportsman Creek bridge?

Clarence Valley Council will be calling for expressions of interest for a new name for the new bridge over Sportsman Creek.

Cr Debrah Novak, who put the motion to rename the bridge to tonight's council meeting, said she had it on good authority that there were already two other bridges (excluding the old Sportsman Creek Bridge) that already beared the name.

Cr Jason Kingsley was not in support of the motion, believing they were jumping the gun and should give council staff more time to look at the rules surround this renaming of the bridge.

Council will ask for expressions of interest from the community on the renaming of the bridge before a report is brought before council for consideration.

Roads and Maritime will also need to approve the name of the new bridge.