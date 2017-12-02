OUR SAY: Name me a Hottest 100 song or shut it

Can you name three songs from the Triple J Hottest 100?

If you can't, you shouldn't have an opinion on whether or not Triple J should change the date of the Hottest 100.

I was listening to Ollie Ward announce the radio station would be broadcasting their Hottest 100 on the fourth weekend of January each year, rather than on Australia Day, and I heard him say several times that the decision was NOT based on the Australia Day debate, but instead on what their listeners and the musicians they play wanted.

What is more ridiculous than the debate that has surfaced around this change is that on the very same day it was announced that the NBN was going to be delayed by another six to nine months, communications minister Mitch Fifield was commenting on Triple J's decision.

I'm not sure about you, but I think he needs to, in the words of the all-mighty Ronald Weasley, sort out his priorities.

I think he has more important things to worry about.

You can choose to not believe them if you want, but the fact is, it doesn't matter. They have made their decision.

For something everyone has such a strong opinion about, it's not really going to impact anyone's life.

We will still hold our silly Hottest 100 Day parties and get a recovery day after... when we can listen to the 200-101 countdown.