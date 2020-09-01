NAME ON: Grafton bridge name submissions open

Thousands turned out for the first official walkover of the new Grafton Bridge on Sunday, 8th December, 2019.

THE opportunity to name Grafton’s new bridge has attracted a lot of attention, and online submissions are now open.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said naming the bridge was the logical final step for the project, which officially came to a close last month after the first sod was turned in October 2016.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis speaks with Grafton Bridge project manager Greg Nash at the completed South Grafton roundabout which marks the completion of the Grafton Bridge project.

“We’re asking the community and local stakeholders to suggest names, with Transport for NSW working with Clarence Valley Council to review submissions before selecting the preferred name,” he said.

Transport for NSW will also consult with local Aboriginal groups as part of this process to ensure any Indigenous names selected have their support.

“Once Council has reviewed all naming suggestions received, they may choose to recommend an Aboriginal name or may suggest two names – an Aboriginal name and a European name.”

Mr Gulaptis said since opening to traffic in December, the $240 million bridge has been a game changer for the people of Grafton.

“During construction it provided a real boost for the Jacaranda city, supporting about 220 jobs at the peak of work and providing economic support to many local contractors and businesses.

“The people of Grafton waited a long time for this bridge and I think everyone would agree the wait has been worth it.

The new Grafton bridge by night.

“It took decades of pressure from locals before I convinced the NSW Government to put the money in the budget to build this great new bridge so it is very much our monument and one which the community should have input in naming.

“Thousands of people took the opportunity to be a part of history when celebrating the opening late last year; now they can be part of history again in putting forward their ideas on a name.”

In a poll run by the Daily Examiner, three names sat on top of the list for what our readers thought the bridge should be called.

Jacaranda City, Big River and Dirrangun were the most popular choices, and while The Daily Examiner will provide a submission from these results, readers are reminded that their vote here does not count for a separate submission, and they must lodge their own through the Transport for NSW website.

Submissions will be open until 5pm Wednesday, September 30 after which Transport for NSW will collate submissions and provide a report to council.

Council will then review all submissions and recommend a new bridge name to Transport for NSW for approval.

The community can make submissions and learn more about naming their local bridges by visiting https://yoursay.transport.nsw.gov.au/graftonbridgenaming.

The new name or names are expected to be announced by the end of the year.