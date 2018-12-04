NAMED: Alleged stabber fronts Gympie court

ACCUSED: A photograph posted on Facebook as that of Kyle Andrew Alve, accused over an alleged violent home invasion in Gympie.

ACCUSED: A photograph posted on Facebook as that of Kyle Andrew Alve, accused over an alleged violent home invasion in Gympie. Facebook

A MAN charged over an alleged violent home invasion in Rifle Range Rd last week was denied bail a second time when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan rejected a new bail bid by Kyle Andrew Alve, ruling there had been no relevant change of circumstances.

"If he wants bail, he has to go to the Supreme Court," Mr Callaghan said, as he noted the nine charges against the accused home invader.

The charges accuse Mr Alve of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm as well as unlawful entry of a dwelling with criminal intent at night while armed and in company.

They also allege two counts of robbery with personal violence, unlawful wounding, unlawful possession of explosives and unlawful possession of a shortened firearm.

Kyle Andrew Alve is accused of serious charges relating to a violent home invasion in Gympie last Thursday. Facebook

The firearm was a shortened .22 calibre rife and the explosives were ammunition, court documents show.

All the alleged offences are said to have occurred on Thursday, November 29.

Alve, who appeared in custody, now faces Christmas and New Year's Day in jail, prior to appearing back in the Gympie Magistrates Court on February 4.

Mr Alve appeared to wipe tears from his eyes as a young woman with a baby waved before leaving the courtroom, after Mr Callaghan announced his decision.

She was among a large support group, which occupied about a quarter of the courtroom's public gallery during the long wait before Mr Alve's early afternoon appearance.

Police, still looking for a second person alleged to have been involved, spoke to members of the group outside the courthouse yesterday afternoon.

Mr Callaghan rejected a defence submission that the availability of a surety from Mr Alve's father represented the kind of change in circumstances that would allow fresh consideration of bail.

Mr Callaghan said a surety, which would only be paid if the accused breached bail, did not represent a change of circumstances relevant to the safety of the community.

"My view, explained to him last week, is he (poses) an unacceptable risk of committing further offences," Mr Callaghan said.

"Parents vouching for him" did not change that, he ruled.

Mr Alve, 25, of Southside, appeared in person, dressed in prison clothes.

He was escorted back to the police cells from the courtroom dock and will be taken from there to prison, pending his next appearance or a bail application to the Supreme Court.